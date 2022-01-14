Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $132,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $165.11 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.