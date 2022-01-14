Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.83. Zhihu shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 9,699 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

