Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.33. Orchid Island Capital shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 86,641 shares traded.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $739.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -975.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,985,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 950,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 329,247 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 1,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

