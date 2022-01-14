Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 26,111 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 449% compared to the average volume of 4,756 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

MLCO stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,703. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.