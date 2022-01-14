Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

EVN stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,109. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

