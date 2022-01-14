Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,222. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.