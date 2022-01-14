Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. 986,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

