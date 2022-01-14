Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 58,726,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,153,000 after buying an additional 1,272,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 52,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.17.

