Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,486,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 15,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

