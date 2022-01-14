Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,848 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KLA by 72.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 107.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 411,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,813,000 after buying an additional 213,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $429.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Bank of America lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.35.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.