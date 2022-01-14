Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 29,000 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Copart by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $138.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.05. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

