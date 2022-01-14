Analysts Set Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) PT at $44.00

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:UMICY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. 62,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,646. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

