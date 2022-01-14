BlackRock Inc. Acquires 806,359 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,689,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $268,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

