Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). Athersys posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

ATHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Athersys stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 6,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,285. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

In related news, Director Ismail Kola bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Athersys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Athersys by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athersys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

