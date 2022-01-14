Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $43.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,284. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,588,000 after purchasing an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after buying an additional 134,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $50,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,420,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.