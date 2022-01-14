Bank of America Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $234.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $207.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.