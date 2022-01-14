Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.