Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $92,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $9.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.19. 103,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The company has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.62 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

