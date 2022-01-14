The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,690,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $236,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.84. 85,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,676. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.25 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.