Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,981 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.80.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.27. 8,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,955. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $633.72 and a 200-day moving average of $616.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

