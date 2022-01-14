Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Research Solutions Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary Reprints Desk, delivers research information services and software to companies in Life Sciences and other research-intensive industries. The company provides services, such as document delivery, reprints and eprints, and printing and reprint management. It also prints the copies of published materials of marketing departments, prints other materials and provides other printing logistics products and services. Research Solutions Inc., formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc., is based in Encino, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 17,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.50 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 1,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 37,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. 42.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

