Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.22.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.44. 77,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,263. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.55. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after buying an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $106,735,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $106,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

