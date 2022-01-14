TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TuSimple Holdings Inc. is a self-driving technology company. TuSimple Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 41,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,572. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Capital International Investors bought a new position in TuSimple in the second quarter worth approximately $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $310,946,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth $151,145,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

