Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.22.

NYSE BG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.06. 5,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

