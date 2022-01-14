Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARTL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,841. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

ARTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artelo Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Artelo Biosciences worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.