Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ARTL stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,841. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $3.67.
ARTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.
