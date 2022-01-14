Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 339,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,375 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,533,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 183,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.35. 17,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,938. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.