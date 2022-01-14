Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.34. 4,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,770. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.77 and a 200 day moving average of $403.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

