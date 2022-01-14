Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 166 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.8% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.64.

CMI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $235.28. 4,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,092. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

