Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. 6,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

