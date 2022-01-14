ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $3.23. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 55,910 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATIP. Citigroup began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

