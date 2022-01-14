Ycash Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $5,256.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00328809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00086679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00125174 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002225 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002998 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,004,888 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

