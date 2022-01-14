LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0048 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $230,586.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00063238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00075580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.23 or 0.07579060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,012.34 or 0.99929612 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068415 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.