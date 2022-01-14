MediShares Price Up 9% This Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $83,580.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

