Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.52.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.07.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.17 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

