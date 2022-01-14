Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 4,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $738.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of Select Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 66.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

