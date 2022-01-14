Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at TD Securities

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Methanex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.05. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,100. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,738,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after buying an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Methanex by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 53.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,314,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,473,000 after purchasing an additional 460,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Methanex by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

