Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.35.

NYSE VET traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 169,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,058. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 39,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

