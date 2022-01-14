SouthState Corp Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SouthState Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BlackRock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.71.

NYSE:BLK opened at $852.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $918.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.33. The company has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.15 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

