SouthState Corp Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SouthState Corp lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,549 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,552,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

NYSE:MS opened at $99.76 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

