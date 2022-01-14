O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,732 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.48.

DG stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.78 and a 200 day moving average of $223.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

