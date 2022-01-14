Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $30,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.