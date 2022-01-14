O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 8,619 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,940 shares of company stock worth $230,432,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $321.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $895.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

