O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 64,380 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WY opened at $41.28 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

