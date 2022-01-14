Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stephens lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

NYSE TDOC opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $130.20.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

