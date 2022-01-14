Pictet & Cie Europe SA Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Shares of ECL opened at $223.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

