Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 229,416 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,416 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 160,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,210 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,037,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,659 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.