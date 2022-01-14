Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 174.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 324,441 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,868,000 after buying an additional 312,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Boston Properties stock opened at $125.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

