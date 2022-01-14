Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $25.60 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.37% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 809.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $264,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $110.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

