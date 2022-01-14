World Asset Management Inc Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 38,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,264. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

