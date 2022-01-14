Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $479,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $426.23. 231,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,499,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

